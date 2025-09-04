Small-cap stock jumps 4% as board approves 1:10 stock split. Check details

Small-cap stock Rolex Rings witnessed a sharp spike, led by higher volumes on Thursday, September 4, following the announcement that its board has approved the stock split in the ratio of 1:10.

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the company was held today, i.e. Thursday, September 4, 2025, wherein it considered and approved the sub-division or split of the existing one equity share of the company having a face value of ₹10 each fully paid-up, into 10 equity shares having a face value of Re 1/-each fully paid-up, Rolex Rings said in a filing today.

Explaining the rationale behind the stock split, the small-cap stock said that the split of equity shares will make the shares more affordable and attractive to invest in, thereby encouraging greater participation of retail investors and will also enhance the liquidity of the company’s shares in the market.

Rolex Rings did not yet announce the record date for the purpose of the 1:10 stock split and said that it will be intimated in due course.

Rolex Rings Share Price Trend Rolex Rings shares spiked following the announcement of a 1:10 stock split, hitting the day's high of ₹1448.45. This translated into gains of 3.56% in intraday trade.

The trading volumes in the stock spiked to 7000 on the BSE, double of its two-week average of 3,400 shares.

Despite today's rise, the small-cap stock, with a market capitalisation of over ₹3,800 crore, has fared poorly in the long term and the short term.

Rolex Rings' share price has shed 12% in three months and 24% in 2025 so far. Meanwhile, in the last year, the BSE Smallcap constituent is down 44%. Over the last two and three years, Rolex Rings stock has been a wealth destroyer.

Rolex Rings Q1 Performance In the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26, Rolex Rings announced a steady performance as its Q1 FY26 profit after tax was at ₹49.2 crore, as against ₹49.9 crore in the same period last year.

However, revenue from operations moderated YoY to ₹291.6 crore in Q1 FY26 from ₹310.8 crore in Q1 FY25.

The company said in an investor presentation that the domestic business continues to show traction, and they are seeing improvement in Europe. However, the company expects the US to remain weak.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.