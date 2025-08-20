Small-cap stock jumps 4% on a ₹47 crore order from NHAI. Do you own it?

Stock Market Today: Small-cap stock gained 4% during the intraday trades on Wednesday as it announced receiving a ₹47 crore order from NHAI. Do you own B.R. Goyal Infrastructure Ltd.?

Small-cap stock B.R. Goyal Infrastructure Ltd—order book update B.R. Goyal Infrastructure Ltd. announced an order book update on 20 August 2025 that led to sharp gains for the stock.

B.R. Goyal Infrastructure intimated the exchanges on Wednesday about the Receipt of the work orde from National Highways Authority of India (“NHAI”).

B.R. Goyal Infrastructure Limited has received a work order to employ a user fee collection firm.

The work order was awarded based on competitive bidding via e-tender for Khambara Fee Plaza on Design Km 71.050 of the Nagpur-Seonar-Betul segment in the state of Maharashtra.

The acceptable value for the work order is Rs. 47,83,44,545/-.

As per the release by B.R. Goyal Infrastructure, “It has received a work order for the engagement of a user fee collection agency on the basis of competitive bidding through e-tender for Khambara Fee Plaza at Design Km 71.050 of the Nagpur-Seonar-Betul section in the State of Maharashtra.”

Small-cap stock B.R. Goyal Infrastructure Ltd share price movement B.R. Goyal Infrastructure Ltd share price opened at ₹173.90 on the BSE on Wednesday. The B.R. Goyal Infrastructure share price at the time of opening was more than 2% higher compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹170.05. The B.R. Goyal Infrastructure share price thereafter gained further to the intraday high of ₹177, which translated into intraday gains of more than 4% for the Small-cap stock B.R. Goyal Infrastructure share price.

The intraday high of ₹177 was also the 1-year or 52-week high for small-cap stock B.R. Goyal Infrastructure. The B.R. Goyal Infrastructure share price that had dipped to 52-week lows of ₹95 in February 2025 have rebounded 86% now to 52-week highs today.

