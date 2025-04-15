Small-cap stock jumps 6% after this acquisition update. Do you own?

Stock Market TodayL; Small-cap stock One Point One Solutions Limited saw its share price gain more than 6% in the intra day trades on Tuesday. The gains in One Point One Solutions share price was driven by the acquisition update announced by the company

One Point One Solutions Limited on the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd on Tuesday on Tuesday 15 April 2025 Intimated of Signing of Term Sheet for acquisition of majority stake in AI Software Platform.

One Point One Solutions -acquisition details One Point One Solutions said that it has signed Term Sheet to acquire a majority stake in an intelligent automation-led enterprise, India’s first deep-tech AI-powered autonomous software engineering platform.

This acquisition as per One Point One Solutions is subject to successful completion of legal and financial due diligence.

One Point One Solutions acquisition highlights Key Highlights of the Proposed Transaction as per One Point One Solutions are that

Unlike traditional coding assistants or low-code tools, the target company is built to deliver fully autonomous, production-ready code across frontend, backend, and database layers—not just suggestions. The deep-tech AI-powered autonomous software engineering platform competes directly with global giants like OutSystems, Mendix, and Appian, but with a clear edge: deep-tech AI built in India, for the world.

By integrating this Next-gen AI enterprise , One Point One gains a proprietary platform that

(a) Autonomously builds secure, scalable software using cutting-edge AI (ML, NLP, RL).

(b) Slashes time-to-market from months to days without compromising quality.

(c) Supports multi-stack development and DevOps integration for enterprise-grade agility.

(d) Delivers AI-powered developer productivity to solve the global tech talent gap.

Acquisition benefits fot One Point One This acquisition is not just strategic—it’s transformative said One Point One. With the target company, One Point One will:

(a) Accelerate global expansion by offering next-gen software development-as-a-service.

(b) Command a first-mover advantage in India’s fast-growing $15B AI-Low Code/No Code (LCNC) segment.

(c) Strengthen its digital transformation suite with proprietary AI IP.

(d) Open new high-margin revenue streams via subscription and service -based SaaS across BFSI, healthtech, logistics, and more.

(e) Transition from services to solutions—moving up the value chain with AI-led product engineering.