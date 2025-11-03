Small-cap stock jumps 8% following trend reversal on Dalal Street

Jinkushal Industries share price rose by 10% during Monday's trading session, despite the overall market being under pressure. The small-cap stock, which listed early October 2025, reported its September quarter results last week. Jinkushal Industries share price today ended over 7% higher at ₹117.80 apiece on the BSE.

Jinkushal Industries' net profit surged by 167.88% to ₹4.42 crore for the quarter that ended in September 2025, compared to ₹1.65 crore for the same quarter in September 2024. Additionally, sales rose by 4.19% to ₹72.82 crore for the quarter ended September 2025, up from ₹69.89 crore in the quarter that concluded in September 2024.

The company's revenue reached ₹121.6 crore, an increase from ₹119.6 crore in H1 FY25, demonstrating consistent topline growth despite challenges in the market. The firm reported EBITDA, which rose 57% year-over-year to ₹16.2 crore (compared to ₹10.3 crore), with margins significantly improving from 4.8% to 9%, indicating enhanced operational efficiency and cost management, as per the company release.

Profit after Tax (PAT) for the same period was reported at ₹10.95 crore, reflecting a growth from ₹5.78 crore in H1 FY24 — highlighting the Company’s ongoing commitment to boosting operational efficiencies and increasing profitability.

Jinkushal Industries operates in over 35 countries across six continents, overseeing a variety of sectors that include new customized and accessorized equipment, refurbished used equipment, and its own brand, HexL. This is backed by a 30,000 sq. ft refurbishment center located in Raipur, along with seven third-party designated refurbishment centers throughout India and the UAE.

Strategic Developments - HexL Brand Growth: Contributed 11% to overall revenue, with backhoe loaders representing 40% of HexL unit sales.

- Balanced Revenue Distribution: 45% of revenue was generated from both new and refurbished machinery, promoting business stability.

- Geographic Advantage: Major export markets — Mexico (50%), Dubai (28%), and South Africa (8%) — continue to foster robust international demand.

- Post-IPO Advancement: Improved working capital and established new partnerships, including one of Africa’s largest equipment distributors.

Jinkushal Industries IPO Jinkushal Industries debuted on Friday, October 3, trading over 3 percent above its issue price of ₹121. The stock opened at ₹125, reflecting a 3.30 percent increase from the issue price on both BSE and NSE. The initial public offering of Jinkushal Industries was oversubscribed by 65.10 times on the final day. The company's public issue was offered within a price range of ₹115-121 per share.

The IPO consisted of a fresh issue of 86.40 lakh shares along with an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 9.6 lakh shares from the promoters.

The company intends to use the funds raised from the fresh issue for working capital needs and general corporate purposes.

“With our successful IPO, we are now positioned to replicate the extraordinary growth that we achieved over the last seven years, during which the Company’s topline grew 38 times. And we expect to achieve a major fraction of that trajectory again over the next 5–7 years, leveraging a larger capital base, enhanced liquidity, and a globally diversified operating platform,” said Anil Kumar Jain, Chairman & Managing Director, Jinkushal Industries.

Outlook The company announced that with profitability and cash flow improving steadily each quarter, Jinkushal Industries is poised for rapid growth. Following the capital infusion from the IPO, the expansion of HexL's global presence, along with careful cost management, is anticipated to drive the company towards its revenue target of ₹800 crore within the next 2 to 3 years.

By capitalizing on its asset-light model, a network of over 220 suppliers, and the increasing need for affordable, high-performance equipment, Jinkushal Industries is solidifying its position as a prominent player in the global construction and mining machinery export landscape.