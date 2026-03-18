Small-cap stock Kellton Tech Solutions jumps 4% following Dalal Street rally

Kellton Tech Solutions share price rallied nearly 5% on Wednesday, snapping its four-day losing streak, amid strong buying momentum. The small-cap stock surged as much as 4.92% to ₹17.25 apiece on the BSE.

Trading volumes of Kellton Tech Solutions shares also spurred. Around 8 lakh equity shares of Kellton Tech Solutions changed hands on the stock exchanges on March 18.

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The gains in Kellton Tech Solutions shares follows a strong rally in the Indian stock market today. The benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading over half a percent higher each.

Recently, Kellton Tech Solutions announced its partnership with FutureAge AI Labs to build Zourney, an AI-first B2B travel platform.

Envisioned as an AI-native digital backbone for the travel trade, Zourney embeds intelligence across the value chain —f rom supplier onboarding and pricing intelligence to booking management, servicing workflows, and post-sales engagement — to make underlying processes more intuitive, predictive, and efficient, Kellton Tech Solutions said in a regulatory filing on March 11.

Kellton developed Zourney to bridge the structural gap with a unified operating layer, instead of layering automation on top of legacy stacks, to enable smarter pricing decisions, real-time personalization, streamlined servicing, and more informed decision-making for travel partners. The result is expanded inventory access with a more intelligent decision-making process for travel partners, it added.

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Kellton Tech Solutions Share Price Outlook Kellton Tech Solutions share price has fallen 14% in one month and has declined 8% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The smallcap stock has dropped 37% in six months and has fallen 20% in the past one year. Kellton Tech shares have jumped 71% in three years and rallied 23% in five years.

Kellton Tech Solutions share price is still trading below its key moving averages, noted Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One.

“Going ahead levels around ₹17.50 would be crucial beyond which, further positive traction could be expected towards ₹19.50. On the flip side, immediate support is seen around ₹15.50 level,” said Bhosale.

At 10:40 AM, Kellton Tech Solutions share price were trading 3.89% higher at ₹17.08 apiece on the BSE.

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