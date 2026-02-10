Small-cap stock Kellton Tech Solutions rises 7% after it announces Q3 results 2026 date

Small-cap stock Kellton Tech Solutions rallied as much as 7.48% to ₹17.39 on Tuesday, after the company announced that it will post its December quarter results on Thursday, February 12.

The small-cap stock opened at ₹16.20 apiece today, as compared to the previous close of ₹16.18.

Kellton Tech Q3 results 2026 details In an exchange filing, Kellton Tech announced that the board will meet on Thursday, February 12, to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2025.

“We hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, February 12, 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025,” the company said in the filing.

Kellton Tech Q2 results highlights Driven by steady growth, the company delivered a strong performance in Q2 FY26. Total revenue rose to ₹300.9 crore, marking a 1.6% sequential increase from ₹296.1 crore and an 11.1% year-on-year (YoY) rise from ₹270.9 crore. Net revenue for the quarter stood at ₹299.7 crore, compared with ₹295.5 crore in Q1 FY26.

Net profit increased sharply to ₹24.1 crore, registering a 23% YoY growth and a 6.2% QoQ rise. Profitability remained healthy, with EBITDA, PBT, and PAT margins at 12.6%, 9.7%, and 8%, respectively, while EPS for the quarter was ₹0.42.

For the first half of FY26, total sales reached ₹597.1 crore, up 12% from ₹533.3 crore in H1 FY25. Net profit for the half-year grew 18.2% year-on-year to ₹46.8 crore from ₹39.6 crore, reflecting sustained improvement in earnings.

“The second quarter marked another step forward in Kellton’s journey toward building an AI-powered enterprise of the future. We continued to stay true to our purpose—enabling clients to innovate, scale, and transform through intelligent, adaptive, and human-centered technologies. Our focus this quarter was on expanding the real-world impact of Agentic AI and Generative AI. By integrating these capabilities into our engineering and data platforms, we are helping enterprises evolve from process automation to intelligent orchestration—where AI agents collaborate seamlessly to deliver faster, smarter outcomes," said Niranjan Chintam, Chairman & Whole-time Director, Kellton Tech.

Kellton Tech share price trend The small-cap stock has gained in the near term, as it climbed over 7% in the past five sessions. However, Kellton Tech share price has plunged 32.50% in the last six months and 40% in a year.

Kellton Tech shares are listed on both BSE and NSE. The small-cap stock hit a 52-week high of ₹33.15 on July 25, 2025, and a 52-week low of ₹14.60 on January 27, 2026.