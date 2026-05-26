Small-cap stock Kellton Tech Solutions rises 7% after receipt of an order from the UAE

Small-cap stock Kellton Tech Solutions surged over 7% in intra-day deals on Tuesday, 26 May after the company announced that it has secured an order from a leading UAE-based enterprise group. This will further strengthen its presence in the fast-growing Middle East technology market.
"Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd., an AI-led digital transformation and enterprise technology consulting company, has been selected by a leading UAE enterprise group to design and implement a unified digital operating platform that will integrate governance, business operations, financial management, and enterprise-wide decision-making, enabling the organization's next phase of scalable growth," the company said in an exchange filing.
The UAE enterprise group operates across commercial real estate, property services and managed operations while catering to enterprise clients, government-linked entities and a broad services ecosystem.
According to Kellton, at the core of the engagement is a cloud-native digital platform that will replace fragmented legacy systems and establish a single source of truth across governance, operational workflows, financial processes, and stakeholder interactions.
"Designed with multilingual and mobile-first capabilities, the platform will integrate with UAE PASS and connect people, processes, data, and systems across the enterprise. The platform's architecture is designed to support intelligent automation, predictive reporting, advanced analytics, AI-ready data foundations, and real-time operational insights," it added.
The latest mandate also strengthens Kellton’s positioning in enterprise integration, cloud modernisation, intelligent automation and data-led digital transformation. The company said the deal expands its footprint in one of the world’s fastest-growing digital transformation markets.
Commenting on the development, Karanjit Singh, CEO – APAC at Kellton Tech Solutions, said, “As organizations grow, operational complexity often increases faster than visibility and control. Business leaders today are looking beyond standalone technology investments and toward connected digital environments that bring governance, operations, financial management, and decision-making together on a unified foundation.”
The company added that enterprises are increasingly focusing on integrated digital environments capable of improving transparency, accountability and execution speed while enhancing agility and operational resilience.
Kellton describes itself as an AI-led digital transformation and enterprise technology consulting company with global delivery capabilities. The company works with enterprises on scalable digital platforms, intelligent automation and operational modernisation initiatives across cloud, data, AI, enterprise platforms and digital product engineering.
The small-cap stock jumped as much as 7.2% to its day's high of ₹17.02. It is still over 48% away from its 52-week high of ₹33.10, hit in July 2025. Meanwhile, it touched its 52-week low of ₹13.10 in March 2026.
While the stock has added 6.5% in the last 1 month, it has declined 16.5% in 3 months, 14% in 6 months and 32% in the past 1 year.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
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