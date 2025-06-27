Small-cap stock Krishival Foods jumps despite muted trends on Dalal Street

Stock Market Today: Small-cap stock Krishival Foods gained in the morning trades on Friday, despite muted trends on Dalal Street.

Small-cap stock Krishival Foods share price movement Krishival Foods share price opened at ₹404 levels on the BSE on Friday. At the time of opening, small-cap stock Krishival Foods share price was up 1% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹400.40. The share price of Krishival Foods, however, gained further to intraday highs of ₹409, which translated into gains of more than 2% during the intraday trades. This was despite subdued market sentiments on Friday, when the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was trading with marginal gains.

Small-cap stock Krishival Foods is trading very close to the 52-week, or 1-year, high of ₹435.5 it saw on 23 June 2025.

Small-cap stock Krishival Foods—key developments The small-cap stock Krishival Foods gained on Friday following its extraordinary general meeting that took place on Thursday, 26 June 2025.

The trading window for dealing in the company's equity shares also has been closed from Tuesday, July 01, 2025, for all designated employees of the company. The closure is in connection with the declaration of unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2025.

Meanwhile, recently the trading members of the exchange were also informed on the BSE that, effective from June 20, 2025, the equity shares of Krishival Foods Ltd. are listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of “T” Group Securities.

The "T" group of securities, sometimes referred to as Trade-to-Trade (T2T) or T Group stocks, is a particular class of stocks that are traded on a delivery basis in the Indian stock market, which means intraday trading is prohibited. All purchase and sell transactions result in the actual transfer of shares, and these equities are subject to required delivery.

