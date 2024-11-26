Small-cap stock Krystal Integrated jumps 5% on receiving ₹106 crore order from BMC

Small-cap Stock: Krystal Integrated Services Limited (Krystal) share price rose 5 per cent to ₹779.3 on Tuesday, November 26 after the company announced receiving a ₹106.3 crore contract from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The contract, valued at ₹1,062.99 million ( ₹106.3 crore), covers three years and involves providing comprehensive attendant manpower services to BMC’s Education and Security Departments. This initiative is aimed at improving public sector operational efficiency in Mumbai.

Small-cap stock Krystal Integrated Services share was trading in the green, up 3.07 per cent at ₹769.30 around 12:40 p.m. on the BSE. The company enjoys a market capitalisation of ₹1,074.86 crore. The stock witnessed a robust trade volume of 3.35 lakh shares on the NSE, according to data from the exchange.

Strategic growth in public sector services Krystal emphasised that the contract underscores its growing role in urban management and public welfare. “This achievement marks a major milestone in our strategic growth and expansion within key public sector services,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

The deal assures stable revenue streams and enhances Krystal’s market position as a dependable service provider. “The collaboration with BMC aligns with our long-term strategic goals of fostering sustainable growth, increasing shareholder value, and contributing to urban infrastructure development,” the company added.

Krystal Integrated Services Earnings Snapshot In Q2 FY25, Krystal Integrated Services posted a consolidated net profit of ₹10.6 crore, marking a year-on-year (YoY) increase of nearly 28 per cent, driven by strong revenue growth and a reduction in finance and tax expenses. The company's revenue from operations grew by almost 14 per cent YoY to ₹266 crore during the quarter.

Despite the revenue increase, the EBITDA margin declined by 84 basis points YoY to 6.4 per cent, impacted by changes in the service mix.

In the first half of FY25, Krystal secured orders totalling ₹580 crore, with a notable portion coming from the higher-margin integrated facility management services (IFMS) segment.