Small-cap stock jumps 4% after receipt of order worth ₹740 crore

Small-cap stock Krystal Integrated Services jumped 4.14% on NSE in Tuesday's trading session after the company received a two new orders worth ₹740 crore from Government of Maharashtra.

Krystal Integrated Services share price opened at ₹611.85 apiece today, as compared to previous close of ₹602.55 on Monday. The small-cap stock touched an intraday high of ₹633.90 on 11 August.

Krystal Integrated Services new order details In an exchange filing dated 10 August, Krystal Integrated Services announced that it has received two new orders from Government of Maharashtra, Urban Development Department, Maharashtra Urban Development Mission Directorate Swachh Maharashtra Mission (U) 2.0 for development of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), I & D and Sewer network on EPC basis for Revenue Division – Pune and Nagpur, under Bid Category II – ULBs having STP capacity 5 MLD & above.

The two work orders have a combined contract value of ₹740 crore, inclusive of GST. The company holds a 40% share in the consortium, amounting to approximately ₹2,960.25 crore. Both contracts have a tenure of two years.

The consortium operates under the name “LC Infra – Krystal Consortium”, with LIPPL serving as the Lead Member and the company as the Technical Member.

With a steady stream of order wins and a sharp acceleration in order inflows in recent fiscal years, Krystal Integrated Services has reported strong revenue growth. Its annual revenue increased from ₹711.00 crore in FY23 to ₹1,277.28 crore in FY26, reflecting a 3.9% year-on-year growth based on the latest annual figures.

Krystal Integrated Services Q1 results 2026 According to the exchange filing, the small-cap company's revenue from operations stood at ₹3,607.10 million in Q1 FY27, registering an 11.65% year-on-year increase from ₹3,230.81 million in Q1 FY26.

EBITDA rose 6.76% YoY to ₹227.97 million in Q1 FY27, compared with ₹213.53 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. However, the EBITDA margin declined to 6.32% from 6.61% in Q1 FY26.

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Profit after tax (PAT) increased 6.30% YoY to ₹173.62 million in Q1 FY27, compared with ₹163.33 million in Q1 FY26. The PAT margin, however, moderated to 4.81% from 5.06% in the year-ago quarter.

“As we enter FY27, we are seeing a significant expansion in our opportunity pipeline across both government and corporate segments. Our participation in RFPs has increased meaningfully, providing access to a wider pool to long-term opportunities. While we continue to maintain a disciplined approach towards bidding, prioritising margin-accretive projects over scale, the quantum of opportunities under evaluation has increased substantially. We believe this will progressively translate into a stronger and healthier order book without compromising our profitability," said Sanjay Dighe, CEO & Whole Time Director, Krystal Integrated Services.