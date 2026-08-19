Small-cap stock jumps after receipt of ₹134 crore order from Maharashtra Road Transport

Small-cap stock Krystal Integrated Services surged as much as 1.56% on NSE in Wednesday's trading session after the company bagged ₹134 crore order from Maharashtra Road Transport.

Krystal Integrated Services share price opened at ₹635 apiece today, as compared to previous close of ₹620 on Tuesday. The small-cap stock touched an intraday high of ₹641 on 19 August.

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Krystal Integrated Services new order details According to an exchange filing dated 18 August, Krystal Integrated Services has secured a domestic work order to provide Integrated Facility Management Services across designated regions in Mumbai and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar for a three-year period.

The contract was awarded in the normal course of business. The company clarified that its promoters, promoter group and group companies have no interest in MSRTC, and the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

KISL offers a diversified range of services, including integrated facility management, staffing, security, catering and waste management solutions across India.

It serves several sectors, including healthcare, education, urban infrastructure, waste management and manufacturing. Its client base comprises state government entities, corporates, municipal bodies, other government offices, airports, railways, metro infrastructure and retail establishments.

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On the financial front, the company’s consolidated net profit rose 11.3% to ₹18.85 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹16.93 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. However, revenue from operations declined 11.7% to ₹364.94 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹413.10 crore in Q4 FY25.

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Krystal Integrated Services share price trend Krystal Integrated Services share price has remained volatile amid weak market sentiments. The small-cap stock has gained 4.60% in two weeks and in a month.

Furthermore, the stock has surged over 8% in three months and 21.24% on year-to-date (YTD).

However, the small-cap stock has slipped 13.30% in the last two years.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.