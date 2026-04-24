Small-cap stock Krystal Integrated Services jumps 2.5% despite stock market sell-off

Small-cap Stock: Krystal Integrated Services Limited (Krystal) share price rose 2.5% on Friday, April 24, despite overall weakness in the Indian stock markets. The rise comes after it received an ₹138 crore solar contract from the Maharashtra government.
In intra-day deals, Krystal soared 12% to its day's high of ₹643 on BSE. However, it pared gains to settle 2.5% higher at ₹588.70.
In comparison, Sensex ended 1000 points lower at 76,664.21, whereas Nifty 50 shed 275.10 points to settle at 23,898. The Indian stock market ended sharply lower, extending its losing run, as soaring crude oil prices and escalating US-Iran war in the Middle East dented sentiment.
The small-cap stock has advanced 9% in last 1 month but lost 2% in the past 3 months. In the last 1 year, it had added 6.5%. The scrip had hit its 52-week high of ₹729.75 in September 2025 and its 52-week low of ₹500 in January 2026.
The company informed exchanges that its associate, Advait Krystal Solar Energy SPV Private Limited, has been awarded a contract by the Directorate of Medical Education & Research (DMER), Maharashtra. The project involves the design, engineering, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, synchronizing, and long-term operation and maintenance of rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) systems across government hospitals and medical colleges in the state.
The contract will be executed under the Built-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) model and spans a period of 25 years. The project is aimed at setting up grid-connected rooftop solar systems across multiple healthcare facilities, supporting the state’s push towards clean energy adoption.
The total contract value is estimated at around ₹138 crore, with Krystal Integrated holding a 49% stake in the associate company executing the project. The company clarified that the contract has been awarded in the ordinary course of business and does not involve any related party transactions.
The order win marks a key milestone for Krystal Integrated as it expands its footprint beyond facility management services into the renewable energy space.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience. <br><br> Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism. <br><br> Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.