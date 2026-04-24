Small-cap stock Krystal Integrated Services jumps 2.5% despite stock market sell-off

Small-cap Stock: Krystal Integrated Services Limited (Krystal) share price rose 2.5% on Friday, April 24, despite overall weakness in the Indian stock markets. The rise comes after it received an ₹138 crore solar contract from the Maharashtra government.
In intra-day deals, Krystal soared 12% to its day's high of ₹643 on BSE. However, it pared gains to settle 2.5% higher at ₹588.70.
In comparison, Sensex ended 1000 points lower at 76,664.21, whereas Nifty 50 shed 275.10 points to settle at 23,898. The Indian stock market ended sharply lower, extending its losing run, as soaring crude oil prices and escalating US-Iran war in the Middle East dented sentiment.
The small-cap stock has advanced 9% in last 1 month but lost 2% in the past 3 months. In the last 1 year, it had added 6.5%. The scrip had hit its 52-week high of ₹729.75 in September 2025 and its 52-week low of ₹500 in January 2026.
The company informed exchanges that its associate, Advait Krystal Solar Energy SPV Private Limited, has been awarded a contract by the Directorate of Medical Education & Research (DMER), Maharashtra. The project involves the design, engineering, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, synchronizing, and long-term operation and maintenance of rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) systems across government hospitals and medical colleges in the state.
The contract will be executed under the Built-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) model and spans a period of 25 years. The project is aimed at setting up grid-connected rooftop solar systems across multiple healthcare facilities, supporting the state’s push towards clean energy adoption.
The total contract value is estimated at around ₹138 crore, with Krystal Integrated holding a 49% stake in the associate company executing the project. The company clarified that the contract has been awarded in the ordinary course of business and does not involve any related party transactions.
The order win marks a key milestone for Krystal Integrated as it expands its footprint beyond facility management services into the renewable energy space.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.