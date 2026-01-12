Small-cap stock to be in focus on Tuesday, 13 January; here's why

The share price of Krystal Integrated Services, a leading provider of integrated facility management solutions, will be in focus on Tuesday, 13 January, as the company secured three major municipal solid waste management contracts.

In a press release dated 12 January, Krystal announced that it will be handling contracts from the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation, valued at approximately ₹275 crore.

The Vasai–Virar City Municipal Corporation serves one of Maharashtra’s most rapidly growing urban areas. This deal underscores the rising need for professional facility management partners to maintain civic sanitation.

“By bringing professional facility management practices, KISL aims to improve safety, dignity and hygiene in places where public services shape daily life,” the company said in a statement.

Details of the contract These agreements involve door-to-door collection, segregation and transportation of waste, alongside street cleaning services, for a period of five years, along with an additional three-month preparatory phase.

The company has also said that the collected waste will be segregated, and then transported for authorised processing. The process also includes waste treatment, disposal facilities, and deployment of dedicated manpower, specialised vehicles, and modern equipment to fulfil these task.

Also Read | Small-cap stock falls for 2nd day amid likely exit by Vijay Kedia in Q2

The project is structure across three distinct zones: Prabhag C ( ₹83 crore), Prabhag F ( ₹111 crore) and Prabhag G ( ₹81 crore), with each zone designed to ensure strict compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules of 2016.

Commenting on the development, Sanjay Dighe, the CEO and whole time director of Krystal Integrated Services Ltd, said, “We are proud to have been awarded the Rs. 81 crore, 5-year solid waste management contract from Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation. The recent order wins underscore Krystal’s mission to deliver clean, safe, and dignified environments in institutions serving vulnerable communities.”

About the company and stock movement Krystal Integrated Services Limited closed at ₹615.20 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday, 12 January, 2026, down by 1.39% or ₹8.70 from its previous trading session. In the last one year, the stock has fallen around 6.5%, according to data from NSE.

Krystal Integrated Services was established in 2000, and it currently headquartered in Mumbai. The company has grown its operations nationwide, offering integrated facility management, staffing, payroll solutions, security services, and catering.