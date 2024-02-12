Small-cap stock Lagnam Spintex hits record high after Q3 results 2024. Jumps 17% despite weak stock market
Lagnam Spintex's Q3FY24 Profit After Tax stands at ₹4.63 crore, a 1900% increase YoY, with PAT growing over 255% sequentially.
Despite a heavy sell-off in the small-cap index today and other indices of the Indian stock market, Lagnam Spintex share witnessed strong buying interest on Monday. The small-cap stock opened upside at ₹117.55 apiece on NSE and continued to trade flat till the board of directors of the company declared Q3 results 2024.
