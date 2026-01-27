Small-cap stock Landmark Cars share price jumps 10% despite Goldman Sachs exiting stake in auto company

Small-cap stock Landmark Cars share price soared around 10% in intra-day deals on Tuesday, January 27 even after global Goldman Sachs completely exited the company.

As per a regulatory filing by Landmark Cars, Goldman Sachs Asset Management International has completely sold its stake in Landmark Cars Limited, ceasing to be a substantial shareholder after selling its entire holding in the company.

The asset manager stated, “We wish to inform you that our shareholdings in the Company have decreased to 0 shares, representing 0% of the capital of the Company as at 22 Jan, 2026.”

Advertisement

Goldman Sachs Asset Management International, along with its person acting in concert, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P., reduced its shareholding in Landmark Cars to zero as of January 22, 2026. Prior to the sale, the investor group held 2,072,144 equity shares, representing 5.014% of the company’s total share capital and voting rights. This included 2,010,349 shares held directly by the seller, equivalent to 4.865%, and 61,795 shares held by the PAC, accounting for 0.150%.

The entire stake was sold through the National Stock Exchange of India, with the date of sale recorded as January 22, 2026. Following the transaction, the shareholding of both the seller and the PAC stood at 0 equity shares, translating to 0.000 % ownership and voting rights in Landmark Cars.

Advertisement

The disclosure also highlighted that since the previous filing made in October 2024, Goldman Sachs Asset Management International and its PAC had gradually reduced their holding in the company.

Between October 1, 2024 and January 21, 2026, the investor sold 455,893 shares, equivalent to 1.099 %, across multiple tranches. This was followed by a larger disposal of 1,616,251 shares, or 3.898%, on January 22, 2026. In total, 2,072,144 shares, or 4.997%, were sold during this period, factoring in dilution from the issuance of additional shares by the company.

With this transaction, Goldman Sachs Asset Management International has formally exited Landmark Cars, marking the end of its status as a substantial shareholder in the listed automotive retail company.

At the same time, other institutional investors were active in the stock. Nippon India Small Cap Fund acquired an additional 15.9 lakh shares of Landmark Cars, representing a 3.8 % stake, at an average price of ₹361 per share. The transaction value stood at approximately ₹57.4 crore. The fund already held a 3.64 % stake in the company as of December 2025, indicating a meaningful increase in exposure following the recent transactions.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Polar Capital Funds Plc – Asian Stars Fund trimmed its holding in the luxury car retailer. The fund, which owned 1.33 % of Landmark Cars as of December 2025, sold 1.13 % equity during the period. The offloading involved the sale of 2.51 lakh shares at ₹370.22 per share and 2.18 lakh shares at ₹370.02 per share, taking the total transaction value to ₹17.41 crore.

Landmark Cars: Share Performance Despite the exit by Goldman Sachs, the stock soared as much as 9.7% to its day's high of ₹382.80.

It is still 43% away from its 52-week high of ₹674.70, hit in October 2025. Meanwhile, the stock touched its 52-week low of ₹306.05 in April 2025.

Advertisement

The small-cap stock, however, has been under pressure in the recent times. It has lost 32% in the last 1 year, 24% in past 6 months, 39% in last 3 month and 20% in last 1 month.