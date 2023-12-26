Smallcap stock locked in at 20% upper circuit to hit record-high after CLSA raises target price by 87%; do you own?
J.Kumar Infraprojects Share Price Today: Global brokerage firm CLSA maintained its ‘buy’ recommendation but increased its price target by 87 per cent to ₹720 from ₹385 earlier.
J.Kumar Infraprojects Share Price Today: Shares of smallcap company J.Kumar Infraprojects were locked in 20 per cent upper circuit to hit its 52-week high mark of ₹593.20 apiece on the BSE, after global brokerage firm CLSA maintained its “buy" call on the stock but increased its price target by 87 per cent to ₹720 from ₹385 earlier.
