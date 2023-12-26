Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Smallcap stock locked in at 20% upper circuit to hit record-high after CLSA raises target price by 87%; do you own?

Smallcap stock locked in at 20% upper circuit to hit record-high after CLSA raises target price by 87%; do you own?

Livemint

  • J.Kumar Infraprojects Share Price Today: Global brokerage firm CLSA maintained its ‘buy’ recommendation but increased its price target by 87 per cent to 720 from 385 earlier.

Shares of J.Kumar Infraprojects gained 20 per cent to hit its fresh 52-week high mark today

J.Kumar Infraprojects Share Price Today: Shares of smallcap company J.Kumar Infraprojects were locked in 20 per cent upper circuit to hit its 52-week high mark of 593.20 apiece on the BSE, after global brokerage firm CLSA maintained its “buy" call on the stock but increased its price target by 87 per cent to 720 from 385 earlier.

"With the rise in its new orders and our 11 per cent higher FY25CL EPS estimate, we also roll forward our valuation and see a rerating as the government delivers on urban capex," said the brokerage.

The new target translates to an upside potential of nearly 50 per cent from the previous close. "J.Kumar Infraprojects is well placed to benefit from the megatrend of urbanisation with its competencies in metro rail and complex urban projects," it added.

Earlier this month, J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd bagged the order from the Tamil Nadu Government to construct a four-lane elevated corridor on the Grand Southern Trunk Road, one of Chennai’s main arterial roads. The proposed construction cost of the project is 582 crore, according to its exchange filing.

The Mumbai-based developer will construct this corridor in EPC mode (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) within an anticipated completion period of 24 months. The 3.2 km-long elevated corridor will connect Teynampet and Saidapet, on the busy Anna Salai Road.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.