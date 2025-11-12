Small-cap stock declares 22.5% second interim dividend, Q2 results 2025 — Check record date here

Small-cap stock: Man Infraconstruction declared its second interim dividend issue along with its July-September quarter results for the financial year ending 2025-26 on Wednesday, 12 November 2025. The company recorded a 27% rise in its second-quarter net profits to ₹60.01 crore, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹47.24 crore in the same period a year ago, as per the consolidated financial statements.

However, the revenue from the core operations of the business dropped 35% YoY to ₹148.75 crore in the July to September quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year, compared with ₹230.32 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

The company's other income from operations rose more than 29% to ₹38.47 crore in the second quarter, compared to ₹29.65 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Man Infra dividend details Man Infraconstruction's board of directors on Wednesday, 12 November 2025, announced that the company has declared a ₹0.45 per share for its second interim dividend issue for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

This means that every eligible shareholder will receive a dividend payment of ₹0.45 per share for every stock they own in the company. The shareholders will be eligible for the dividend issue up to 24 hours ahead of the record date for the dividend payment.

“Declared Second Interim Dividend of ₹0.45 per equity share (i.e. 22.50%) on 40,36,66,505 Equity Shares having Face Value of ₹2/- each, for the financial year 2025-26,” the company informed the stock exchanges through its filing.

According to the BSE filing, the company fixed the ‘Record Date’ for the second interim dividend on Tuesday, 18 November 2025, and the dividend payment is expected to be dispatched to the shareholders on Tuesday, 2 December 2025.

Man Infra share price trend Man Infra shares closed 1.5% higher at ₹135.60 after Wednesday's stock market session, compared to ₹133.60 at the previous market close. The company announced its Q2 results and dividend issue update after the market operating hours on 12 November 2025.

Man Infra's stock performance over time.

Small-cap Man Infra stock has given stock market investors more than 682% returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the company shares have lost over 26% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company's shares have dropped 46.10% in 2025, and are down 7.86% in the last one-month period. Man Infra shares have lost 4.69% in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Shares of Man Infra hit their 52-week high level at ₹262.50 on 30 December 2024, while the 52-week low level stood at ₹131.10 on 11 November 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹5,473.72 crore as of the stock market close on Wednesday, 12 November 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.