Small-cap stock Mangalam Cement jumps 10% in December amid promoters' stake restructuring; details here

Mangalam Cement shares are on a roll in December so far, rising 10% in the month so far, compared to a 1% drop in the benchmark index Sensex and an over 2% fall in the BSE Smallcap index. The fall in the key indices has been largely due to the rupee's weakness, persisting concerns over an India-US trade deal and heavy foreign capital outflow.

In the previous session on Friday, December 19, Mangalam Cement's share price ended 3% higher at ₹777.65, while the Sensex closed with a gain of 0.53% at 84,929.36, and the BSE Smallcap index ended 1.25% higher at 50,800.77.

Advertisement

Recent traction in Mangalam Cement shares has been seen even as the company disclosed a change in shareholding within its promoter group, reflecting a routine internal restructuring.

As per regulatory filings, promoter group member Avayaan Vikram Jalan acquired additional shares of the company through an inter-se transfer among promoters.

The transaction was completed on December 15, 2025. Following this acquisition, Jalan’s total shareholding in the company increased from 21,000 shares to 26,509 shares.

On December 17, Vaishnavi Jalan acquired 5,508 shares of the company through an inter-se transfer among promoters, after which her total shareholding increased from 50,000 shares to 55,508 shares.

The company clarified that the transfer is purely internal in nature among promoter group members.

Mangalam Cement’s total paid-up equity share capital stands unchanged at 2,74,97,298 equity shares of ₹10 each.

Advertisement

Mangalam Cement Q2 results Mangalam Cement's revenue in Q2FY26 stood at ₹39.45 crore, up nearly 10% from ₹35.91 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Net profit surged by more than six times to ₹2 crore from ₹0.33 crore in Q2FY25.

The company says it continues to maintain a healthy balance sheet, remaining cash-rich.

"Investments and bank balances are estimated in the range of ₹300–400 crore, providing strong liquidity and financial comfort for future expansion," said the company.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.