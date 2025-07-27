THIS small-cap stock to be in focus on Monday; here's why

Small-cap stock under ₹100: MIC Electronics share price will remain in focus in Monday's trading session after the company announced that the board has approved the acquisition of equity shares of Neo Semi SG Pte. Ltd. (NSPL).

The small-cap stock was down 3.5 per cent to close at ₹51.83 apiece on Friday. The stock has given negative returns in short-term period by descending over 4 per cent in one month and 30 per cent in six months.

MIC Electronics new acquisition details In an exchange filing dated July 25, the company said, “ We wish to inform that, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Friday, July 25, 2025, commenced at 05:00 PM and concluded at 05:45 PM, inter-alia, discussed and approved A proposal for acquisition of equity shares of M/s. NEO SEMI SG PTE LIMITED (NSPL), Singapore, by way of purchase of existing equity share capital from existing shareholders of “NSPL” subject to the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and the Overseas Investments Regulations, Rules and Directions, 2022 as amended from time to time issued by the Reserve Bank of India and other applicable regulations."

The company further said that the Board of Directors of MIC Electronics Limited has granted in principle approval to explore the acquisition of equity shares in this strategic step marks the Company's entry into next-generation technologies and allied domains with strong growth trajectories.

“ This proposed acquisition is aligned with MIC Electronics long-term strategy to diversify into hightech sectors and reinforce its presence in future-critical verticals like semiconductors, green energy, and digital service infrastructure. The synergies are expected to unlock significant value creation opportunities across both domestic and international markets,” the company said in a release.

The board has further approved the engagement of professional intermediaries including valuers, legal consultants, and financial advisors to facilitate the evaluation and decision-making process.

