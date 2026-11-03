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Small-cap stock jumps 8% after Q2 Results 2026 | Will the rally continue? Target, stop-loss

Mold-Tek Packaging opened at 299.90 per share on NSE today, as compared to previous close of 292.50 on Monday and touched an intraday high of 320 on 3 November.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published3 Nov 2026, 02:29 PM IST
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Small-cap stock: Mold-Tek Packaging share price rallied as much as 8% on NSE in Tuesday's trading session. (AI image for representational purposes only)
Small-cap stock: Mold-Tek Packaging share price rallied as much as 8% on NSE in Tuesday's trading session. (AI image for representational purposes only)(AI generated image)
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Small-cap stock: Mold-Tek Packaging share price rallied as much as 8% on NSE in Tuesday's trading session after the company reported its financial results for the quarter ending on 30 September 2026, on Monday.

Mold-Tek Packaging shares opened at 299.90 per share on NSE today, as compared to previous close of 292.50 on Monday and touched an intraday high of 320 on 3 November.

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Mold-Tek Packaging Q2 results 2026

Mold-Tek Packaging reported a strong performance in the second quarter of FY27 (Q2 FY2027), with its profit after tax (PAT) rising 36.06% year-on-year (YoY), despite an uncertain geopolitical environment. The company also recorded a 10.09% YoY growth in overall sales volume during the quarter, reflecting resilient business performance and sustained demand across its key packaging segments.

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On a segment-wise basis, pharma packaging emerged as a key growth driver, registering a robust volume growth of 26.30% YoY in Q2 FY27. Food and FMCG packaging, including Q-Pack, also delivered strong growth of 23.70%, supported by healthy demand. Meanwhile, the paints packaging segment reported steady volume growth of 8.61%. However, the lubricants packaging segment witnessed a 12.32% decline in volume during the quarter.

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The strong growth in Food & FMCG and Pharma Packaging, supported by steady performance in Paints Packaging, more than offset the moderation in Lubricants Packaging, enabling the Company to achieve an overall sales volume growth of 10.08% year-on-year during Q2 FY2027.

The company's operating performance also remained robust, with EBITDA growing 29.80% year-on-year to 51.27 crore in Q2 FY27. The growth in revenue, profitability and operating earnings highlights the company's strong performance during the September quarter.

"We delivered pharmaceutical performance in spite of turbulent times”. Announcing the results, Chairman & Managing Director Mr J Lakshmana Rao said: The operating environment during the quarter remained challenging, marked by sharp increases in raw material prices and constraints in material availability arising from geopolitical disruptions.

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Mold-Tek Packaging share price outlook

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said that investors who are already holding Mold-Tek Packaging shares can continue to hold the stock with a long-term perspective. However, fresh investors should avoid chasing the stock at current levels and wait for a dip to enter.

“At the current market price (CMP) of 312, the stock offers an upside potential towards the target price of 370. Existing investors can maintain a stop-loss at 275 to manage downside risk. Overall, our recommendation is to hold for existing investors and wait for a correction before fresh entry,” Bagadia said.

Also Read | How ITC shares are performing after Q2 results? Should you buy, sell or hold?

Meanwhile, Mahesh M Ojha, VP Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities, believes that is showing potential for further upside. Investors can maintain a stop-loss at 280, while the stock has an upside target of 328, 340 and 360+.

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“Investors are recommended maintaining a positive outlook on the stock while adhering to the prescribed stop-loss to manage downside risk,” Ojha added.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

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