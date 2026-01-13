Small-cap stock under ₹50 delivers over 40% return in just nine sessions of 2026. Do you own?

Small-cap stock under ₹50: Nandani Creation share price has surged as much as 42% in the nine sessions of the new calendar year, amid high trading volumes and a robust Q3 business update.

On Tuesday, January 14, the small-cap stock was trading 1.5% higher at ₹38.67 apiece despite broader market weakness.

According to Trendlyne data, the trading volumes in the first nine sessions of 2026 were over 1.4 times higher than those during the last nine days of December.

Nandani Creation Q3 update The small-cap stock on January 7 posted a business update regarding its flagship brand, Jaipur Kurti. In an exchange filing, Nandani Creation said that the company has recorded solid year-on-year sales growth, supported by sustained consumer demand across its ethnic and contemporary apparel portfolio.

“Growth was driven by improved sell-through across both offline and online channels, higher customer traction, and strong performance across key categories including festive wear, daily wear, office wear, and occasion wear,” the company said in the filing.

This sustained momentum enabled the company to cross ₹100 crore in sales in calendar year 2025, marking a growth of around 46% over CY 2024 and placing Jaipur Kurti among a select set of Indian fashion brands that have achieved this scale while continuing to maintain a profitable operating track record.

“From 2014 to 2022, the company built a strong first-mover advantage in a digital-first model, achieving nationwide reach and a 52% sales CAGR. However, challenges (rising competition and customer acquisition costs) as a pure online player pushed the company to transform into a well-rounded brand from an online supplier. As such, in FY 2023 and FY 2024, a strategic shift in strategy led to a temporary moderation in sales as channel parity was established. In the current phase (2025–2028), the company has strengthened its omni-channel presence, transforming into a prominent national brand from an online supplier,” said Anuj Mundhra, Chairman & Managing Director of Nandani Creation Limited.

Nandani Creation, established in 2012, is a Jaipur-based, online-first fashion company specialising in women’s Indian wear. It offers products under the brands “Jaipur Kurti,” “Amaiva – By Jaipur Kurti,” “Jaipur Kurti Luxe,” and “Desi Fusion.” The company’s head office is located in Jaipur, with sales driven through a mix of online platforms and offline retail stores.

Nandani Creation share price trend Despite this sharp increase, the small-cap stock has remained volatile in the near term. Nandani Creation share price has gained nearly 34% in a month; however, it has shed 9% in the last six months. The stock has declined by over 36% in the last five years.

Nandani Creation shares are listed only on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The small-cap stock hit a 52-week high of ₹59 on February 7, 2025, and a 52-week low of ₹26 on December 31, 2025.