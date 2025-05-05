Small-cap stock jumps over 18% after Q4 results 2025, 125% dividend. Do you own?

Netweb Technologies share price jumped over 18% in early trade on Monday after the company announced its Q4 results 2025 and declared a dividend. The small-cap stock, Netweb Technologies shares spiked as much as 18.37% to ₹1,681.45 apiece on the BSE.

The high-end computing solutions provider Netweb Technologies India reported a net profit of ₹43 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 45% from ₹29.65 crore in the year-ago period, driven by growth in its AI systems segment.

The company’s revenue from operations in Q4FY25 jumped 55.9% to ₹414.6 crore from ₹265.89 crore, year-on-year (YoY). For full-year FY25, the total income surged 57.4% YoY to a record ₹1,158.4 crore. Diluted earnings per share rose 45.8 % to ₹20.24.

At the operational level, EBITDA during the March 2025 quarter grew 47.9% to ₹59.77 crore from ₹40.42 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted by 79 basis points (bps) to 14.4% from 15.2%, YoY.

Netweb Technologies said its income from AI Systems grew by 112% YoY during FY25, and its contribution to the company’s operating revenue increased to 14.8% during the same period.

The order book as on 31 March 2025 stood at ₹325.2 crore.

“We received our first claim under the PLI Scheme 2.0 for IT hardware, amounting to ₹59.4 Mn for the period from July 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024. This achievement underscores the success of the PLI scheme in boosting domestic production and creating employment opportunities,” said Sanjay Lodha, Chairman and Managing Director, Netweb Technologies.

The company launched Skylus.ai in FY25, a unified solution to set up a GPU-based AI infrastructure on the go that optimizes GPU resource management and simplifies deployment, he added.

Netweb Technologies Dividend The board of directors of Netweb Technologies India recommended a dividend of ₹2.5 per share, aggregating to 125% of face value of ₹2 each.

The dividend is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General meeting, (AGM) which will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days of declaration of the same at the ensuing AGM, the company said.

Netweb Technologies Share Price Performance Netweb Technologies share price gained 10% in one month, but the small-cap stock has declined 43% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Netweb Technologies shares have fallen 38% in six months and the small-cap stock is down 11% in one year.

At 10:20 AM, Netweb Technologies share price was trading 16.53% higher at ₹1,655.30 apiece on the BSE.

