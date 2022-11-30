Small-cap stock offers rights issue in 8:25 ratio at 20% discount. Details here

Compuage Infocom rights issue: Rights issue of the small-cap company opened on 23rd November 2022 and it will remain open till 2nd December 2022. The company has offered rights issue at a price of ₹20 per equity share, which around ₹5 below from its current market price of ₹25 per share. So, the small-cap company is offering rights issue at a discount of near 20 per cent. The company has already made it clear that the rights issue aims to raise fund for its working capital and general corporate purpose.

