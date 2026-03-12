Small-cap stock Omnitech Engineering jumps 6% ₹920-crore order win. Do you own?

Omnitech Engineering share price surged by over 6% on Thursday, March 12, after the company secured an order worth ₹920 crore from Weatherford Products GmbH.

The contract was obtained through a master purchase agreement and is scheduled for execution over five years. A meeting of the company's board of directors is planned for March 14, 2026, to review, approve, and record the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months concluding on December 31, 2025. SBI Securities considers this a favourable development in the medium to long term.

Omnitech Engineering shares made their market debut on March 5. The small-cap stock closed at almost a 10% discount compared to the issue price of ₹227.

The stock opened at ₹205, reflecting a decrease of 9.69% from the issue price on the BSE. It eventually closed at ₹205.15, a decline of 9.62%.

At the NSE, the shares started trading at ₹202, marking an 11% drop. The company's shares finished at ₹204.93, down 9.72%.

Omnitech Engineering IPO details The Omnitech Engineering IPO included a fresh issuance of equity shares totaling up to ₹418 crore and an Offer For Sale segment of equity shares amounting to ₹165 crore from promoter Udaykumar Arunkumar Parekh.

The funds raised from the fresh issuance will be used to pay off debt, establish two new manufacturing plants, cover capital expenditure needs, and for general corporate purposes.

Company details Omnitech Engineering produces highly accurate engineered components and serves customers worldwide in sectors such as energy, motion control & automation, industrial equipment systems, and various other industrial applications.

Among its clients are Halliburton Energy Services, Suzlon, Oshkosh Aerotech, Weatherford, Lufkin Industries, Oilgear, Donaldson Company, PUSH Industries, and Bharat Aerospace Metals.