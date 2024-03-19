Active Stocks
Smallcap stock on fresh uptrend after Geojit sees 21% return led by margin, revenue growth; Time to buy?

Nikita Prasad

Geojit Financial Services has recommended a ‘buy’ rating on Finolex Cables and sees 21 per cent return on the stock in 12 months at a target price of ₹1,019.

Finolex Cables has a wide distribution network with a high brand recall, said ReligarePremium
Finolex Cables has a wide distribution network with a high brand recall, said Religare

Finolex Cables Share Price Today: Shares of Finolex Cables Ltd (FCL) gained around four per cent on Tuesday, March 19, to hit an intra day high of 909.05 apiece on the BSE led by positive brokerage calls. Domestic brokerage firm Geojit Financial Services has recommended a ‘buy’ rating on Finolex Cables and sees 21 per cent return on the stock in 12 months at a target price of 1,019.

‘’We remain constructive on FCL’s prospects given its strong brand recall, balance sheet, and strong cash flow generation. We value FCL at a P/E of 18x as we roll forward to FY26E, value FCL’s investment in Finolex Industries at 103 with a target price of 1,019 and recommend to BUY,'' said Geojit in its report.

On Tuesday, shares of Finolex Cables opened at 878.45 and gained 3.48 per cent to hit an intra day high of 909.05 apiece against a 52-week high of 1,219.10 on the BSE. Shares settled 0.92 per cent higher at 883.70 apiece on the BSE. 

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Published: 19 Mar 2024, 07:03 PM IST
