Smallcap stock on fresh uptrend after Geojit sees 21% return led by margin, revenue growth; Time to buy?
Finolex Cables Share Price Today: Shares of Finolex Cables Ltd (FCL) gained around four per cent on Tuesday, March 19, to hit an intra day high of ₹909.05 apiece on the BSE led by positive brokerage calls. Domestic brokerage firm Geojit Financial Services has recommended a ‘buy’ rating on Finolex Cables and sees 21 per cent return on the stock in 12 months at a target price of ₹1,019.
