Finolex Cables Share Price Today: Shares of Finolex Cables Ltd (FCL) gained around four per cent on Tuesday, March 19, to hit an intra day high of ₹909.05 apiece on the BSE led by positive brokerage calls. Domestic brokerage firm Geojit Financial Services has recommended a 'buy' rating on Finolex Cables and sees 21 per cent return on the stock in 12 months at a target price of ₹1,019.

‘’We remain constructive on FCL’s prospects given its strong brand recall, balance sheet, and strong cash flow generation. We value FCL at a P/E of 18x as we roll forward to FY26E, value FCL’s investment in Finolex Industries at ₹103 with a target price of ₹1,019 and recommend to BUY,'' said Geojit in its report.

On Tuesday, shares of Finolex Cables opened at ₹878.45 and gained 3.48 per cent to hit an intra day high of ₹909.05 apiece against a 52-week high of ₹1,219.10 on the BSE. Shares settled 0.92 per cent higher at ₹883.70 apiece on the BSE.

more to come

