Small-cap stock One Point One Solutions shares rally over 6% on these business updates

  • One Point One Solutions share price has rallied over 17% in three months and more than 42% year-to-date (YTD). The smallcap stock has given 112% return in one year and multibagger return of 1,640% in three years.

Ankit Gohel
Published23 Sep 2024, 12:41 PM IST
One Point One Solutions share price surged over 6% after the company secured two contracts from foreign based companies. One Point One Solutions shares rallied as much as 6.58% to a high of 74.28 apiece on NSE. After touching this intraday high, the stock came under the profit-booking pressure and retraced from the intraday high.

One Point One Solutions on September 23 announced a significant contract win with a prominent publicly listed Swedish company.

The client, with a vast international footprint including Sweden, India and the United States, has entrusted One Point One Solutions with three major development projects - Customer Specification Application (CSA), Payroll Management Platform and User Experience App for Industrial Flow Heater.

“This contract marks a pivotal moment in our expansion strategy. The U.S. market is ripe with opportunities, and our recent engagements have demonstrated strong interest from many prospects. With this partnership, we are poised to leverage our expertise in technology and customer service to drive significant value for our clients,” said Akshay Chhabra, Chairman & Managing Director of One Point One Solutions Ltd.

Healthcare Vertical

The business process management solutions company, One Point One Solutions Ltd also announced a significant contract with a prominent telehealth company headquartered in Atlanta, USA, strengthening its presence in the healthcare vertical.

Under this contract, One Point One Solutions will partner with the telehealth company to provide contact centre solutions and data verification services. This collaboration will enable One Point One Solutions to further strengthen its portfolio under the healthcare vertical, positioning the company for success in upcoming industry summits like the Mass Tort event in Las Vegas, it said in a regulatory filing.

One Point One Solutions Share

One Point One Solutions share price has rallied over 17% in three months and more than 42% year-to-date (YTD). The smallcap stock has given 112% return in one year and multibagger return of 1,640% in three years.

At 12:40 pm, One Point One Solutions shares were trading 3.24% higher at 71.95 apiece on the NSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:23 Sep 2024, 12:41 PM IST
Recommended For You

