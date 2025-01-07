Small cap stock One Point One Solutions surged as much as 15.81 per cent, rising to ₹ 59.30 on Tuesday against previous close at ₹ 51.29 on Monday.

Small cap stock One Point One Solutions surged as much as 15.81 per cent, rising to ₹59.30 on Tuesday against previous close at ₹51.29 on Monday. The stock surged after the company announced that it has acquired a Latam based contact center for acquisition valued at $30 to $35 million. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an exchange filing, the company said that it has signed a non-binding term sheet with a LATAM based Contact center, a prominent customer engagement solutions provider. This term sheet outlines the intent of both parties to explore a strategic acquisition with an enterprise value ranging between $30 million to $35 million.

The proposed acquisition aligns with OPO’s strategic focus on expanding its global service capabilities, enhancing digital customer engagement solutions, and unlocking synergies through operational integration. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions. Full integration is expected to be completed by Q3 2025.

“We are excited about the opportunity this strategic acquisition presents. Target company have a strong track record in customer engagement and cutting-edge digital solutions will complement our growth strategy. This partnership allows us to accelerate our service expansion, enhance our capabilities, and drive greater value for our clients and shareholders," said . Akshay Chhabra CEO of One Point One Solutions Limited.

The acquisition will add over 1,400 skilled professionals to OPO’s workforce, increasing its global talent pool and strengthening its ability to deliver best-in-class customer service. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}