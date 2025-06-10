Small-cap stock Paras Defence fixes record date for 1:2 stock split. Details here

Small-cap stock: Paras Defence and Space Technologies has set Friday, July 4 2025, as the record date for its 1:2 stock split.

“the company has fixed Friday, July 04, 2025 as the “Record Date” for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for sub-division/ split of existing 1 (one) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid up into 2 (two) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five Only) each fully paid up, as approved by the shareholders through Postal Ballot on June 07, 2025,” said the company in an exchange filing.

The Defence engineering firm has not split the face value of the share since Jan 1, 2000, as per trendlyne data.

This marks Paras Defence's inaugural stock split. In April, the defence engineering company announced a 1:2 stock split along with its first-ever dividend of ₹0.50 per share during the earnings report for the fourth quarter.

As per the filing with the exchange, 99.99% of shareholders approved the proposal during the Annual General Meeting held on June 7. Both the promoter and promoter group, as well as public institutions, unanimously voted in favour of the decision. Public non-institutions showed their support for the initiative with a 99.91% voting approval.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies recently entered into an initial agreement with Controp and MicroCon Vision, a subsidiary of the Rafael group in Israel, for the provision of advanced drone camera technology to India. This partnership will establish Paras Defence as the exclusive distributor of this technology in the local market at significantly reduced prices, according to the company.

The firm stated that it will incorporate a high level of indigenous content into these drone cameras and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) payloads, thereby enhancing the nation's self-sufficiency while also decreasing costs.

Paras Defence share price today Paras Defence share price today opened at ₹1,611.40 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹1,638, and an intraday low of ₹1,606.95.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, Last few weeks have been a period of consolidation for the stock, overall the trend remains positive however, after a strong run of more than 2x from the levels of ₹800 from the April lows to ₹1,900 in May, the prices have entered consolidation phase. Levels around ₹1,500 are likely to act as strong support whereas ₹1,800 - 1,850 to act as resistance.

