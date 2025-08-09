Small-cap stock Pavna Industries announces record date for stock split. Details here.

Small-cap auto stock Pavna Industries will remain in focus in Monday's trading session after the company announced the record date for its first ever stock split in the ratio of 1:10.

According to the exchange filing, the company has fixed Monday, September 1, as the record date for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for stock split.

“ We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors has fixed a Record date for the purposes of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for sub-division/Split of existing Equity Shares,” the company said in the filing.

On July 2, Pavna Industries announced that its Board of Directors had approved a 1-for-10 stock split, subject to all necessary regulatory approvals. Under this split, each share with a face value of ₹10 will be divided into 10 shares with a face value of ₹1 each.

“ Sub-division of One (1) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each into Ten (10) equity shares of face value of Re.1/- (Rupee One only) each,” it added.

The company said that the move aims to make its shares more affordable, encourage greater retail investor participation, and enhance liquidity in the stock.

Pavna Industries expansion plans and Q1 results The company told the exchanges about several strategic moves, including the purchase of land near Jewar Airport and securing a significant supply deal with Hero MotoCorp Ltd (HMCL).

In an exchange filing, the company announced the purchase of an additional 4.96 acres near Jewar Airport in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The filing noted that in July 2025, the company had already acquired 4.64 acres at the site, bringing its total landholding there to over 9.6 acres.

“This second land acquisition near Jewar Airport reaffirms our commitment to forward-looking expansion and operational scalability. As the region rapidly transforms into a major industrial corridor, we are positioning Pavna to be at the heart of that transformation. Our combined landholding of over 9.6 acres in this area lays the foundation for a multi-phase growth strategy that will allow us to augment production, integrate advanced manufacturing technologies, and better serve our growing client base across automotive segments. It's a step aligned with our ethos of continuous improvement and delivering value to all stakeholders,” said Swapnil Jain, Managing Director, Pavna Industries Ltd.

The small-cap auto company posted a net loss of ₹2.10 crore in the June 2025 quarter, compared to a net profit of ₹2.23 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Revenue fell 23.39% to ₹60.40 crore from ₹78.84 crore in the June 2024 quarter.