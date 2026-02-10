Small-cap stock Pavna Industries hits 20% upper circuit, extends gains to 2nd straight session amid stock market rally

Small-cap stock Pavna Industries hit its 20% upper circuit on Tuesday, February 10, amid a stock market rally. Pavna Industries' share price opened at ₹19.68 against its previous close of ₹19.29 and jumped 20% to hit its upper circuit of ₹23.14. The stock finally closed at the same level, extending gains to the second consecutive session.

The stock is gaining traction ahead of the December quarter earnings. The company is to release its Q3FY26 results on Wednesday, February 11.

"A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 11 February 2026, to consider and approve unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025," said the company in an exchange filing on February 5.

Moreover, improved market sentiment appears to have sparked some buying interest in the stock.

The Sensex and the Nifty 50 extended their gains for the third consecutive session on February 10. In these three sessions, the Sensex has risen more than 950 points, or 1.15%, while the Nifty 50 has gained 1.14%.

Pavna Industries share price trend The small-cap stock has gained 30% in February so far after five consecutive months of losses.

Over the last year, the small-cap stock has suffered a loss of over 50%. It hit a 52-week high of ₹49.75 on February 10 last year and a 52-week low of ₹16.50 on January 22 this year.

Pavna Industries is a leading manufacturer of high-quality automotive components catering to diverse vehicle segments.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar