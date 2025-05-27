Small-cap stock Pavna Industries jumps 12% amid volatile stock market trend

Pavna Industries share price jumped nearly 12% on Tuesday after the company reported its Q4 results 2025. Pavna Industries shares rallied as much as 11.7% to ₹449.00 apiece on the BSE. The small-cap stock made an opening high of ₹449.00, but failed to hold gains and traded flat.

Pavna Industries reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 2025 after the market hours on May 26. Here's a look at the company's earnings.

Pavna Industries Q4 Results 2025 The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1.70 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, a fall of 36.57% from ₹2.68 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Pavna Industries’ consolidated revenue from operations in Q4FY25 declined 18.69% to ₹66.23 crore as against ₹81.45 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

For the full financial year 2024-2025 (FY25), Pavna Industries’ consolidated net profit dropped 30.21% to ₹7.37 crore from ₹10.56 crore in FY24. Consolidated revenue from operations in FY25 declined 2.72% to ₹308.24 crore from ₹316.87 crore, YoY.

Pavna Industries Share Price Performance Pavna Industries share price gained over 24% in one month and 6% in the past three months. However, the small-cap stock has delivered negative returns over the medium-to-long term. Pavna Industries shares have declined 16% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while it has dropped 27% in the past six months. The small-cap stock is down more than 27% in the past one year.

At 1:00 PM, Pavna Industries share price was trading 0.17% higher at ₹402.70 apiece on the BSE, with a market capitalisation of more than ₹561 crore.

