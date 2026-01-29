Small-cap stock Pavna Industries rises 2% despite the stock market crash. Do you own?

Small-cap stock Pavna Industries rose 2.11% to ₹17.92 apiece in Thursday's trading session despite weak market sentiments. The small-cap stock rallied after the company board approved investment plans in its subsidiary, Pavna SMC.

Meanwhile, the Indian stock market opened in the red, saw a sharp sell-off during the morning trade on Thursday, January 29, as investors booked profits amid heightened geopolitical concerns.

Pavna Industries new investment details In an exchange filing on Wednesday, Pavna Industries announced that the board has approved an investment in the equity shares of its subsidiary, Pavna SMC, for a cash consideration of ₹4,00,000.

“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held today i.e., Wednesday, January 28, 2026 to consider inter alia, approved the Investment in the Equity shares of the Subsidiary Company (Pavna SMC Private Limited) as subscription money of ₹4,00,000 (Rupees Four lakh only),” the company said in the filing.

According to the filing, the company will acquire 80% stake in the subsidiary company, Pavna SMC. The cost of acquisition is ₹10 per share.

The incorporated entity operates in the automobile sector and has been established to manufacture electronic components for both Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric Vehicle (EV) platforms. It also serves the aerospace, medical, and commercial hardware segments.

Pavna Industries Q2 results highlights Pavna Industries reported its July–September quarter results for FY26 on 13 November 2025.

The company’s consolidated net profit for the second quarter declined sharply by 49% year-on-year to ₹1.67 crore, compared with ₹3.33 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from core operations also fell 11% YoY to ₹74.15 crore in Q2, down from ₹83.73 crore a year earlier.

Meanwhile, total expenses eased by 8.89% to ₹72.15 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹79.19 crore in the same period last year, as per the regulatory filing.

Pavna Industries share price overview The small-cap multibagger stock has remained under pressure in the near-term amid market volatility. The small-cap stock has fallen 7.5% over the past five sessions and 25.22% over the past month.

Pavna Industries has given multibagger returns of 117% in the last five years.

The small-cap stock is listed on both BSE and NSE. Pavna Industries shares hit a 52-week high of ₹55.39 on February 6, 2025 and a 52-week low of ₹16.24 on January 22, 2026.