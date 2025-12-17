Small-cap stock pick: Experts have this investment advice on Sindhu Trade Links shares

Small-cap stock pick: Shares of Sindhu Trade Links Ltd are one of those small-cap stocks priced under ₹50 that have delivered zero return to its shareholders in recent years. In YTD time, the small-cap stock under ₹50 has shed nearly 2.50%, whereas in the last year, Sindhu Trade Links' share price has lost around 7.50%. In the previous six months, this beaten-down stock has lost more than 20%. However, experts are now expecting a trend reversal in this small-cap stock. They believe that the Sindhu Trade Link share price is expected to bounce back strongly and may soon reach the ₹26.85 per share level.

Small-cap stock investment advice Expecting a trend reversal in the small-cap stock, Khandelwal Securities' report dated 14 December 2025 says, "India’s logistics sector is a key driver of economic growth and is positioned for sustained expansion, supported by strong GDP growth, infrastructure-led development, and initiatives such as “Make in India.” Rising freight volumes, supply-chain realignment, and increased investments in roads, ports, multimodal logistics parks, and digital infrastructure are enhancing efficiency and reducing costs. Despite global uncertainties from geopolitical and tariff-related challenges, India continues to benefit from evolving trade patterns, driving demand for organised, technology-enabled logistics solutions and long-term growth opportunities."

On how it would benefit Sindhu Trade Links shares, the brokerage report said, "In this favourable industry environment, STLL is well positioned to benefit from an expanding market, increasing formalisation of logistics, and greater adoption of integrated transportation solutions. The company has delivered operational improvements across transportation, fuel and lubricant trading, and finance and investment activities through timely execution and stronger processes. With enhanced systems and disciplined execution, STLL is on a higher growth trajectory, with revenue and PAT expected to grow by 30% and 122%, respectively, in FY27E."

Sindhu Trade Links share price outlook On what technical chart suggests about the small-cap stock, Mahesh M Ojha, VP Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities, said, "The small-cap stock has made a strong and crucial base at ₹19.70 apiece levels. It is expected to give strong upside once it breaks above ₹22 on a closing basis. Therefore, those who have this small-cap stock in their portfolio are advised to hold the scrip, maintaining a stop loss at ₹19.70. On breaking above ₹22 on a closing basis, we can expect the stock to touch ₹24 in the near-term."

On suggestion to those investors who have a long-view, Mahesh M Ojha said, "On breaking above ₹24, we can expect the small-cap stock Sindhu Trade Links to touch ₹26 to ₹27 levels. Therefore, new investors can also initiate coverage in the scrip above ₹22 for targets of ₹24 and ₹27. However, new investors must maintain a stop-loss at ₹19.70. When the stock breaks above ₹24, one can upgrade the stop loss to ₹21.50 apiece levels."

On what fundamentals of the company suggests about Sindhu Trade Links share price target, Khandelwal Securities report said, “Khandwala Securities initiates coverage with a BUY rating and a 12-month target price of ₹26.85 per share, implying 25% upside from current levels. The stock trades at 25.6x FY27E EPS, at a discount to the blended logistics and infrastructure sector P/E of 32x, highlighting STLL’s attractive valuation, scalable growth profile, and improving earnings visibility.”