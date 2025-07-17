Small-cap stock jumps 6% on securing solar power project from NHPC. Do you own?

PNC Infratech share price jumped more than 6% in early trade on Thursday, amid a spurt in trading volumes, after the company secured an order from state-run hydropower giant NHPC. The small-cap stock surged as much as 6.6% to ₹331.80 apiece on the BSE.

Around 38 lakh PNC Infratech shares changed hands on the stock exchanges as against its one week average trading volume of 3 lakh shares.

PNC Infratech said that it has emerged as one of the Lowest (Ll) Bidders in a tender floated by NHPC for setting up of 1200 MW ISTS (Inter State Transmission System) Connected Solar Power Projects with 600 MW / 2400 MWh Energy Storage Systems (ESS) in India.

The company has secured the project through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) and on the basis of electronic (online) reverse action mechanism. The project also comes with a Green Shoe Option at a quoted price of ₹3.13 per kwh.

“Out of the above-mentioned total quantity, the Company has been allotted 300 MW ISTS Solar Power Project with 150 MW / 600 MWh Energy Storage System (ESS) at the said quoted price through electronic (online) reverse action mechanism held on 15.7.2025,” PNC Infratech said in a regulatory filing on July 16.

The Scheduled Commencement of Supply Date (SCSD) shall be 24 months from the effective date of PPA (Power Purchase Agreement), and the PPA (operation period) shall be for a period of 25 years from the SCSD, it added.

PNC Infratech Share Price Outlook PNC Infratech share price is on the verge of breaking out from a bullish 106-day-long cup and handle pattern, with the breakout level placed at ₹325, said Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments.

“Volumes have surged to over 451% of the 50-day average, a strong signal of institutional footprints backing the move. For this breakout to sustain, PNC Infratech stock price must close convincingly above ₹325 in the near term. If that happens, the structure points towards an initial target near the ₹375 level. The setup remains strong, and momentum indicators are aligned in favor of a continuation once the breakout is confirmed,” Jain said.

PNC Infratech share price gained 10% in one month and 19% in three months. The smallcap stock has risen 7% in the past six months, but has remained flat on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the past one year, PNC Infratech shares have declined more than 37%, while it has delivered multibagger returns of 138% in five years.

At 9:55 AM, PNC Infratech share price was trading 4.50% higher at ₹325.25 apiece on the BSE.