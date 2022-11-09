While announcing its Q2 results, Mishtann Foods Ltd said, "Net profit of Mishtann Foods Ltd, engaged in the production and marketing of a large variety of rice, pulses and other edible products, jumped by 70.15 per cent to ₹11.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against ₹6.50 crore during the previous corresponding quarter. Sales of the company rose 27.60 per cent to ₹159.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against ₹125.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021." The small-cap FMCG company went on to claim that launches of new products and order book are expected to improve the financials further in coming quarters.