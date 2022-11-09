Small-cap stock posts 70% rise in Q2 net profit after issuance of 1:1 bonus shares2 min read . 01:00 PM IST
- Small-cap company's net profit has jumped to ₹11.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against ₹6.50 crore in Q2FY22
Mishtann Foods shares recently traded ex-bonus in the month of June 2022 as the small-cap FMCG company announced issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1. However, the benefit for Mishtann Foods shareholders didn't end here only. The stock went on to announce final dividend of 0.1 per cent payable in the financial year 2021-22 as well. Now, for those who hold this small-cap FMCG stock that has rallied 500 per cent in 4 years, there is another piece of good news. The small-cap company has posted 70 per cent jump in its net profit on YoY basis.
While announcing its Q2 results, Mishtann Foods Ltd said, "Net profit of Mishtann Foods Ltd, engaged in the production and marketing of a large variety of rice, pulses and other edible products, jumped by 70.15 per cent to ₹11.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against ₹6.50 crore during the previous corresponding quarter. Sales of the company rose 27.60 per cent to ₹159.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against ₹125.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021." The small-cap FMCG company went on to claim that launches of new products and order book are expected to improve the financials further in coming quarters.
After ushering in 2022, this FMCG stock has remained under sell-off heat. However, in long term, this small-cap stock has a history of giving whopping return to its shareholders. In In post-Covid rebound, this small-cap FMCG stock has risen from around ₹2.65 (close price on BSE in May 2020) to ₹9.08 apiece levels today, delivering around 250 per cent return to its long term shareholders who bought Mishtann Foods share after Covid-beating in early 2020. In last four years, this FMCG stock has surged from ₹1.50 apiece (close price on 3rd August 2018 on BSE) to ₹9.08 per share levels, delivering around 500 per cent return to its positional shareholders.
This small-cap penny stock is available for trade on BSE only. Its current market cap is ₹454 crore and its current trade volume is 21.35 lakh and around three hour trade session is still left today. Its 52-week high is ₹19.55 while its 52-week low is ₹7.80 per share levels.
