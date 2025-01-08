Small-cap stock: Shares of small-cap stock Pradhin Limited hit its upper circuit on Wednesday, despite a weak market, before recovering to an extent to close at ₹29.30 on January 8.

The Small-cap stock under ₹50 announced that the board of directors has scheduled a board meeting on January 17, 2025, to consider a stock split, up to a 100 per cent dividend declaration, and a bonus issue of shares, according to a BSE filing on Janaury 8.

The board of directors will consider a stock split at the ratio of 1:10, which means if approved, each existing equity share with a face value of ₹10 will be split into 10 equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each. The manufacturing company aims to increase liquidity in the stock market.

The company has also proposed a 2:1 bonus issue of shares to increase shareholders' value for the stock. This means that every eligible equity shareholder of the stock will get two bonus shares for every share held on the proposed date after approval.

Pradhin Share Price Pradhin Ltd. shares closed 2.20 per cent higher at ₹29.30 after Wednesday's market session, compared to ₹28.67 at the previous market close. The company announced the board meeting dates towards the early market session on Wednesday.

The shares were trading 5 per cent above the price band level hitting the upper circuit of ₹30.10 during the market session, before recovering some and closing slightly lower at ₹29.30 with the 2.20 per cent gain for the day.

The company shares hit their 52-week high of ₹53.27 on August 29, 2024, while the 52-week low was ₹23.32 on January 1, 2025. The shares are currently trading above the year-low level.

The small-cap stock has a market capitalisation of ₹67.35 crore and has given 22.03 per cent gains year-to-date (YTD).

About Pradhin Limited Pradhin Limited was incorporated in 1982 and started out its business in the metals and steel-related product-making business. Now, the company has branched out into argo-based Products, Dairy products, foodstuffs, Cereals, Grains, Groceries, Cosmetics, Provisions, Tea, and Coffee business, according to Trendlyne data.

The company also announced its expansion into the agricultural waste management and processing sector with the aim of driving profit and contributing to environmental conservation and rural development, according to the exchange filing.