Next Story
Small-cap stock hits upper circuit despite weak market. Do you own this circuit-to-circuit stock?

Anubhav Mukherjee

Small-cap stock: Shares of this small cap stock has given 22.03 per cent returns year-to-date. The company announced board meeting date to discuss stock split, bonus and dividend issue; Check details.

Small-cap stock: Pradhin Ltd's shares have given investors 22.03 per cent gains year-to-date (YTD).

Small-cap stock: Shares of small-cap stock Pradhin Limited hit its upper circuit on Wednesday, despite a weak market, before recovering to an extent to close at 29.30 on January 8.

The Small-cap stock under 50 announced that the board of directors has scheduled a board meeting on January 17, 2025, to consider a stock split, up to a 100 per cent dividend declaration, and a bonus issue of shares, according to a BSE filing on Janaury 8.

The board of directors will consider a stock split at the ratio of 1:10, which means if approved, each existing equity share with a face value of 10 will be split into 10 equity shares with a face value of 1 each. The manufacturing company aims to increase liquidity in the stock market.

The company has also proposed a 2:1 bonus issue of shares to increase shareholders' value for the stock. This means that every eligible equity shareholder of the stock will get two bonus shares for every share held on the proposed date after approval.

Pradhin Share Price

Pradhin Ltd. shares closed 2.20 per cent higher at 29.30 after Wednesday's market session, compared to 28.67 at the previous market close. The company announced the board meeting dates towards the early market session on Wednesday.

The shares were trading 5 per cent above the price band level hitting the upper circuit of 30.10 during the market session, before recovering some and closing slightly lower at 29.30 with the 2.20 per cent gain for the day.

The company shares hit their 52-week high of 53.27 on August 29, 2024, while the 52-week low was 23.32 on January 1, 2025. The shares are currently trading above the year-low level.

The small-cap stock has a market capitalisation of 67.35 crore and has given 22.03 per cent gains year-to-date (YTD).

About Pradhin Limited

Pradhin Limited was incorporated in 1982 and started out its business in the metals and steel-related product-making business. Now, the company has branched out into argo-based Products, Dairy products, foodstuffs, Cereals, Grains, Groceries, Cosmetics, Provisions, Tea, and Coffee business, according to Trendlyne data.

The company also announced its expansion into the agricultural waste management and processing sector with the aim of driving profit and contributing to environmental conservation and rural development, according to the exchange filing.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Anubhav Mukherjee

Anubhav Mukherjee writes news about the stock market and corporates. His news coverage ranges from breaking and covering company earnings to tracking multiple sector developments, market movements, and economic data for Mint’s digital audience.
