Small-cap stock reports strong H1FY23 results after trading ex-bonus, ex-split
After issuance of bonus shares and stock-split, small-cap stock Excel Realty N Infra has announced strong H1FY23 results. The BSE-listed realty company has announced robust results for first six months of FY23 ended September 2022 with Standalone Revenues for 6 months ended September 2022 rising to ₹7.85 crore (H1FY23) as against ₹42.44 lakh in (H1FY22) for 6 months ended September 2021.
The Mumbai-based real estate company's standalone net profits for 6 months ended September 2022 zoomed to ₹1.70 crore as against a loss of ₹1.41 crore in previous fiscal's first six months ended September 2021. Consolidated Revenues for for first six months of current fiscal ended September 2022 zoomed to ₹5.38 crore as against ₹46.15 lakh in corresponding period of first six months ended September 2021.
After the announcement of this stock market news, the small-cap stock attracted huge buying interest on Tuesday session leading to 10 per cent upper circuit in early morning session. However, profit booking soon triggered in the small-cap stock and it finally ended 9 per cent higher on Tuesday session. On Tuesday, this penny stock ended with a market cap of near ₹82 crore and its trade volume on BSE on Tuesday was 1.73 crore, which is slightly higher than its last 20 days average trade volume of 1.45 crore.
Highlighting the importance of such results as the global and Indian economy is still reeling under the stress of Covid-19, the realty company said, "The outbreak of Covid -19 has severely impact business around the world. In many countries including India, there has been several disruptions of regular and other emergency measures imposed by government. The management has made a detailed assessment of its liquidity position, including recoverability / carrying value of its investments and business and other advances as at balance sheet date. However actual impact of covid-19 pandemic on company's result remains uncertain and dependent on spread of covid-19 and steps from that estimated as at date of approval of these standalone financial results."
The traded ex-bonus and ex-split on 28th September 2022. The company has given bonus shares to its shareholders in 1:2 ratio that means the company has given one bonus share for every two stocks held by its shareholders. Similarly, the small-cap company announced to split its shares in 1:10 ratio,, which means one share of the company was divided into 10 shares.
