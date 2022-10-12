Small-cap stock reports strong H1FY23 results after trading ex-bonus, ex-split

Highlighting the importance of such results as the global and Indian economy is still reeling under the stress of Covid-19, the realty company said, "The outbreak of Covid -19 has severely impact business around the world. In many countries including India, there has been several disruptions of regular and other emergency measures imposed by government. The management has made a detailed assessment of its liquidity position, including recoverability / carrying value of its investments and business and other advances as at balance sheet date. However actual impact of covid-19 pandemic on company's result remains uncertain and dependent on spread of covid-19 and steps from that estimated as at date of approval of these standalone financial results."