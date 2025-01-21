Stock Market today: Small-cap stock KRN Heat Exchanger And Refrigeration Ltd saw its share price rise more than 68% to hit 1 year or 52-week highs on Tuesday despite falling markets.

KRN Heat Exchanger And Refrigeration share price movement KRN Heat Exchanger And Refrigeration share price opened at ₹846.0 on the BSE on Tuesday, with gains of over 2% compared to the previous closing price of ₹828.50. The KRN Heat Exchanger And Refrigeration share price thereafter gained further more than 8% to hit intraday highs of ₹899.50, which also happened to be 1 year high or 52-week highs for KRN Heat Exchanger And Refrigeration share price

KRN Heat Exchanger And Refrigeration -Multibagger returns The KRN Heat Exchanger And Refrigeration share price has risen almost 4 folds compared to its Initial Public offer price of ₹209- ₹220, in October 2024 and thereby KRN Heat Exchanger And Refrigeration stock has given Multibagger returns to the investors

KRN Heat Exchanger And Refrigeration latest updates KRN Heat Exchanger And Refrigeration as per its intimation to exchanges on 20 January 2024 said that it will see its Board of Directors meet on Monday, January 27, 2025,, to consider the following:

1. To approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2024.

2. To take note of the Limited Review Report on Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Nine months ended on December 31, 2024

About KRN Heat Exchangers and Refrigeration KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd is a key manufacturer of fin and tube-type heat exchangers. The company manufactures Copper and Aluminium fins and copper tubes heat exchangers, water coils, condenser coils, and evaporator coils. It manufactures heat exchanger tubes of different shapes and sizes from 5 mm diameter to 7 mm, 9.52 mm, 12.7 mm, and 15.88 mm. All the products offered are used in the domestic, commercial, and industrial Heating, Ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC&R) industry.