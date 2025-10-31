Small-cap stock RR Kabel declares Q2 results 2025, announces ₹4/share interim dividend — Check record date here

Small-cap stock: RR Kabel Ltd shares will be in focus of the stock market investors on Monday, 3 November 2025, after the company announced its July-September results for the financial year ending 2025-26 and an interim dividend for its shareholders.

The electrical component manufacturer, RR Kabel, recorded a 135% rise to ₹116.25 crore in its second-quarter results for the 2025-26 fiscal year, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹49.52 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's revenue from core operations also witnessed a 19.5% rise to ₹2,163.77 crore in the July to September quarter for the financial year ending 2025-26, compared to ₹1,810.13 crore in the same period the previous fiscal year.

RR Kabel dividend details RR Kabel's board of directors on Friday, 31 October 2025, announced that the company will issue an interim dividend of ₹4 per share on every stock with a face value of ₹5 apiece.

This means that every eligible shareholder will receive a dividend payment of ₹4 per share for every share an investor holds in the company till the record date determined by the company.

“Declaration of Interim Dividend of ₹4/- per share (i.e. 80%) on the equity shares of face value of ₹5/- each for the financial year 2025-26. The Interim Dividend shall be paid/dispatched within 30 days from the declaraƟon by the Board, subject to deduction of tax at source, as applicable,” the company informed the exchanges through its filing.

RR Kabel also disclosed that the “Record Date” for the dividend issue is on Friday, 7 November 2025, according to the official announcement.

RR Kabel share price trend RR Kabel shares closed 0.74% higher at ₹1,420 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹1,409.50 at the previous market close. The company announced its Q2 results and interim dividend after the market operating hours on Friday, 31 October 2025.

RR Kabel share price trend over time.

Shares of RR Kabel have given stock market investors more than 20% returns on their investment since the shares were listed on the Indian stock market in 2023. However, the share price of the company has lost over 5% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, RR Kabel share price is down 0.23% in 2025 but has gained 12.57% in the last one-month period. The company's shares are trading 8.13% higher in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

RR Kabel stock hit its 52-week high level at ₹1,612 on 5 November 2024, while the 52-week low level stood at ₹853.55 on 18 March 2025, according to the data collected from the NSE website. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹16,058.46 crore as of the stock market close on Friday, 31 October 2025.

