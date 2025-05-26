Small-cap stock Ruchira Papers jumps 11% after Q4 results, dividend

Small-cap stock: Ruchira Papers share price surged 11% in intraday trade on Monday, May 26, following a stellar performance during the March 2025 quarter (Q4) results and announcement of a dividend.

Ruchira Papers Q4 Results, Dividend Details The paper products company Ruchira Papers, after market trading hours, posted a 91% jump in its Q4 results to ₹18.40 crore, as against ₹9.65 crore in the same period a year ago.

Meanwhile, the growth in revenue from operations remained largely flat, as it rose 1% YoY to ₹161.68 crore in Q4 FY25, as against ₹160.02 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's board also recommended a dividend of ₹5 per equity share of the face value of ₹10 each for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), subject to the approval of the company's shareholders at the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM). It did not provide any updates on the record date for the dividend yet.

This is the second dividend payment by the company in the last one year. Last it had announced a dividend of ₹5, with the record date fixed as September 2024.

Ruchira Papers Share Price Trend Ruchira Paper share price jumped 11% to hit the day's high of ₹142.75 following the announcement of strong bottom-line growth in the March quarter.

The small-cap stock opened at ₹140.05, compared with the previous closing price of ₹128.50. It further extended gains as the session progressed.

In the last one year, Ruchira Papers stock has jumped 14% in the last one year, driving its market capitalisation to above ₹420 crore.

Also Read | Groww IPO: Billionbrains Garage Ventures files DRHP via confidential route

On a longer time frame, the stock has delivered multibagger gains, rising 344% in the past five years and 466% in the past 10 years.

As of 1.35 pm, the stock was trading at ₹140.95 on the BSE, up 9.6%.