Subscribe

Small-cap stock Ruchira Papers jumps 11% after Q4 results, dividend

Small-cap stock: Ruchira Papers shares surged 11% after reporting a 91% increase in Q4 earnings to 18.40 crore. The company announced a 5 dividend for FY25, pending shareholder approval. Its stock has risen 14% over the past year, boosting market capitalisation to over 420 crore.

Saloni Goel
Updated26 May 2025, 01:42 PM IST
Advertisement
Small-cap stock Ruchira Papers hits 10% upper circuit after Q4 results, dividend
Small-cap stock Ruchira Papers hits 10% upper circuit after Q4 results, dividend

Small-cap stock: Ruchira Papers share price surged 11% in intraday trade on Monday, May 26, following a stellar performance during the March 2025 quarter (Q4) results and announcement of a dividend.

Advertisement

Ruchira Papers Q4 Results, Dividend Details

The paper products company Ruchira Papers, after market trading hours, posted a 91% jump in its Q4 results to 18.40 crore, as against 9.65 crore in the same period a year ago.

Meanwhile, the growth in revenue from operations remained largely flat, as it rose 1% YoY to 161.68 crore in Q4 FY25, as against 160.02 crore in the same quarter last year.

Also Read | Radico Khaitan share price gains over 50% in last 1 year; is it a stock to buy?

The company's board also recommended a dividend of 5 per equity share of the face value of 10 each for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), subject to the approval of the company's shareholders at the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM). It did not provide any updates on the record date for the dividend yet.

Advertisement

This is the second dividend payment by the company in the last one year. Last it had announced a dividend of 5, with the record date fixed as September 2024.

Also Read | 100% invested in domestic equities: Deepak Shenoy reveals his index fund bets

Ruchira Papers Share Price Trend

Ruchira Paper share price jumped 11% to hit the day's high of 142.75 following the announcement of strong bottom-line growth in the March quarter.

The small-cap stock opened at 140.05, compared with the previous closing price of 128.50. It further extended gains as the session progressed.

In the last one year, Ruchira Papers stock has jumped 14% in the last one year, driving its market capitalisation to above 420 crore.

Advertisement

Also Read | Groww IPO: Billionbrains Garage Ventures files DRHP via confidential route

On a longer time frame, the stock has delivered multibagger gains, rising 344% in the past five years and 466% in the past 10 years.

As of 1.35 pm, the stock was trading at 140.95 on the BSE, up 9.6%.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSmall-cap stock Ruchira Papers jumps 11% after Q4 results, dividend
Read Next Story