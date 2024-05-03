Small-cap stock Rushil Decor jumps 9% ahead of dividend announcement date
Ahead of the Q4 results 2024 date and the declaration of the final dividend for FY24, shares of Rushil Decor saw a flurry of activity in the early morning sessions
Dividend-paying stock: With the eagerly anticipated board meeting of Rushil Decor scheduled for 9th May 2024, the Company has informed the Indian stock market bourses that its board of directors will consider and approve the proposal for the final dividend. This significant event will coincide with the discussion of the Q4 results 2024, adding to the anticipation. If approved, the final dividend payable in FY24 will be declared along with the Rushil Decor Q4 results 2024 on 9th May 2024, providing a comprehensive update on the Company's financial performance.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started