Small-cap stock Rushil Decor jumps 9% ahead of dividend announcement date

Dividend-paying stock: With the eagerly anticipated board meeting of Rushil Decor scheduled for 9th May 2024, the Company has informed the Indian stock market bourses that its board of directors will consider and approve the proposal for the final dividend. This significant event will coincide with the discussion of the Q4 results 2024, adding to the anticipation. If approved, the final dividend payable in FY24 will be declared along with the Rushil Decor Q4 results 2024 on 9th May 2024, providing a comprehensive update on the Company's financial performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As the market eagerly awaited the Q4 results 2024 date and the declaration of the final dividend for FY24, shares of Rushil Decor saw a flurry of activity in the early morning sessions. The small-cap stock opened on a positive note at ₹309.50 apiece on NSE and surged to an intraday high of ₹337 per share, marking an intraday rise of nearly 9 percent during Friday deals. However, the stock experienced profit-booking and settled at ₹330 apiece levels, reflecting the market's response to the news.

Rushil Decor Q4 results 2024 date Informing Indian stock market exchanges about the final dividend proposal while sharing the Q4 results 2024 date, Rushil Decor Ltd said, "This is to intimate that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company "Rushil Decor Limited" is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 09th May 2024, inter alia, to: 1] Consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and 2] Consider the proposal for Recommendation of Dividend on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Further, pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the Company's Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons, the Trading Window for dealing in shares of the Company has already been closed with effect from 1st April 2024 and will be reopened on 11th May 2024, -i.e., after the expiry of 48 hours of submitting the above referred Financial Results of the Company to the Stock Exchanges on 09th May 2024," the small-cap company added.

