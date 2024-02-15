 Small-cap stock Sakuma Exports under 50 hits 52-week high after stellar Q3 results | Mint
Small-cap stock Sakuma Exports under 50 hits 52-week high after stellar Q3 results

 Asit Manohar

Small-cap stock under ₹50 has almost doubled shareholders' money in the last year

Small-cap stock under ₹50: The multibagger stock has been in uptrend for the last four straight sessions. (Photo: Mint)Premium
Small-cap stock under 50: The multibagger stock has been in uptrend for the last four straight sessions. (Photo: Mint)

Small-cap stock uner 50: Shares of Sakuma Exports Ltd have been in uptrend for the last four. The small-cap stock delievered stellar numbers against its second quarter numbers. This improved the market mood regarding the small-cap stock. 

The small-cap stock today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of 29.20 apiece on NSE, which is now its new 52-week high. However, profit-booking soon triggered and the small-cap stock retraced from its 52-week high immediately after touching the new peak.

Sukuma Exports Q3 results

The small-cap company declared a total income of 7,699.5 crore, recording QoQ rise of nearly 146 percent against the Q2FY24 total income of 3,123.3 crore. 

The small-cap company reported a net profit of 62 crore, which stood at 25 crore in the pprevious quarter. This means the company recorded around 150 percent QoQ rise in the net profit in Q3FY24.

Sukuma Exports share price history

In the last one month, the small-cap stock under 50 has risen from nearly 21.65 to 29.20 apiece, delivering to the tune of 30 percent in this time. In YTD time, the small-cap stock under 50 has surged from 18.95 to 29.20 per share level, clocking nearly 50 percent rise in this time. The small-cap stock has almost doubled shareholders' money in the last one year as it has risen from 14.05 to 29.20 apiece in this time horizon.

The small-cap stock is available for trade on both NSE and BSE. The mainboard stock has a market cap of 654 crore. Its current trade volume on the NSE is around 42.98 lakh and near two and half hour of trade is still left on Thursday. the 52-week high of the stock is 29.20 that it climbed today while its 52-week low is 9.40 apiece.

Published: 15 Feb 2024, 01:31 PM IST
