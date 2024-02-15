Small-cap stock uner ₹50: Shares of Sakuma Exports Ltd have been in uptrend for the last four. The small-cap stock delievered stellar numbers against its second quarter numbers. This improved the market mood regarding the small-cap stock. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The small-cap stock today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹29.20 apiece on NSE, which is now its new 52-week high. However, profit-booking soon triggered and the small-cap stock retraced from its 52-week high immediately after touching the new peak.

Sukuma Exports Q3 results The small-cap company declared a total income of ₹7,699.5 crore, recording QoQ rise of nearly 146 percent against the Q2FY24 total income of ₹3,123.3 crore.

The small-cap company reported a net profit of ₹62 crore, which stood at ₹25 crore in the pprevious quarter. This means the company recorded around 150 percent QoQ rise in the net profit in Q3FY24.

Sukuma Exports share price history In the last one month, the small-cap stock under ₹50 has risen from nearly ₹21.65 to ₹29.20 apiece, delivering to the tune of 30 percent in this time. In YTD time, the small-cap stock under ₹50 has surged from ₹18.95 to ₹29.20 per share level, clocking nearly 50 percent rise in this time. The small-cap stock has almost doubled shareholders' money in the last one year as it has risen from ₹14.05 to ₹29.20 apiece in this time horizon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The small-cap stock is available for trade on both NSE and BSE. The mainboard stock has a market cap of ₹654 crore. Its current trade volume on the NSE is around 42.98 lakh and near two and half hour of trade is still left on Thursday. the 52-week high of the stock is ₹29.20 that it climbed today while its 52-week low is ₹9.40 apiece.

