Small-cap stock sets board meeting date to consider fundraise through preferential shares to acquire Singapore firm

Sindhu Trade Links updated its upcoming Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) notice, providing additional disclosures related to a proposed preferential issue of securities aimed at acquiring a Singapore-based company and expanding its mining business.
The EGM is scheduled to be held on June 18, 2026, at 3:00 PM through video conferencing and other audio-visual means.
According to the company's regulatory filing, the revisions relate to the explanatory statement for Special Resolution Item Nos. 3 and 4 of the EGM notice originally issued on May 25, 2026. The changes follow observations and requests for additional information from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE.
Sindhu Trade Links had earlier proposed issuing equity shares on a preferential basis to acquire a 78.26% stake in Advent Coal Resources Pte. Ltd., Singapore, through a share-swap transaction. Separately, the company plans to issue 0.1% Cumulative Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) to acquire a 50.1% stake in Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd.
The company said it had sought in-principle approvals from NSE and BSE for both transactions. During the review process, the exchanges requested certain clarifications and additional disclosures regarding the proposed preferential allotments.
In response, Sindhu Trade Links revised portions of the explanatory statement accompanying the EGM notice and issued an updated version for shareholders. The company clarified that the amendments form part of the original EGM notice and should be read together with it.
Apart from the revised disclosures, all other terms and conditions of the EGM notice remain unchanged. The updated notice has also been made available on the company's website.
The proposed acquisitions are expected to strengthen Sindhu Trade Links' presence in the mining and coal sector while expanding its international footprint through the acquisition of Singapore-based Advent Coal Resources.
The company’s shares have staged a strong recovery, surging 37% from the January lows of ₹17.64 apiece. However, the stock is still 38% below its 52-week high of ₹39.3, touched in July 2025.
Meanwhile, it hit its 52-week low of ₹17.72 in January 2026. The scrip has delivered positive returns across shorter timeframes, rising 6% in one month, and 10% in six months month.
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